Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case $11, more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts and a new all-time low on the cover. This slim case provides plenty of extra protection to your iPhone without adding too much bulk. Its unique pattern on the back delivers added grip and a raised lip on the front will help ensure your screen stays scratch-free, as well. Perfect for those still rocking the previous-generation handset for refreshing the style of your device on a budget or just keeping things protected until you can finally upgrade.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor case features:

  • Slim, form-fitted and lightweight.
  • Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket friendly.
  • Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint resistance and a comfortable grip
  • Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection.
  • Compatible with iPhone 12 (2020) / Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro (2020)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Spigen

