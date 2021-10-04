Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case $11, more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Liquid Air Armor iPhone 12/Pro Case for $11.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $13, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts and a new all-time low on the cover. This slim case provides plenty of extra protection to your iPhone without adding too much bulk. Its unique pattern on the back delivers added grip and a raised lip on the front will help ensure your screen stays scratch-free, as well. Perfect for those still rocking the previous-generation handset for refreshing the style of your device on a budget or just keeping things protected until you can finally upgrade.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods Pro have dropped to a new 2021 low at $179 (Save $70), more from $109
- UGREEN 65W Multiport USB-C Charger: $37 (Reg. $44) | Amazon
- ESR Tough Clear iPhone 12/Pro Case: $3 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code E4HKX868
- AINOPE Car Phone Holder Mount: $16 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases see clearance sale from $17 (All-time lows)
- Licheers Cell Phone Stand: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Spigen 30W USB-C Power Adapter: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Spigen PowerArc 15000mAh Portable Charger with 30W delivery now $20 (Reg. up to $70)
- BEACOO 3-in-1 Charging Stand: $23 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Beats drop: Studio3 ANC cans w/ Apple W1, various styles: $170 (51% off) Gold Box
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Amada Ring Light Phone Mount: $7 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- w/ code LDTKW88G
- Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter: $16 (Reg. $19) | AT&T
- SYLVANIA Gold Box light bulb deals from $3
- Woot’s latest 1-day-only sale discounts ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat to $150
- Fitbit Luxe falls to new all-time low starting at $85
- JBL’s Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker with carabiner $55
- OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand now $9.50
- Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titanium sport watch at low of $190
Spigen Liquid Air Armor case features:
- Slim, form-fitted and lightweight.
- Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket friendly.
- Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint resistance and a comfortable grip
- Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection.
- Compatible with iPhone 12 (2020) / Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro (2020)
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links