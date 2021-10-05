Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 (Save 50%), more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesNeweggAnker
Save 60% From $3

Anker’s official Newegg storefront is currently offering its PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite MagSafe Charger for $9.99 shipped when code 93XRZ87 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 50% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price to date at $2 under our previous mention. Living up to its lite naming scheme, this version of Anker’s MagSafe-compatible charger has a slim design that’s more lightweight than Apple’s official option. While it only delivers 7.5W of juice to an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series device, it’ll still magnetically snap to the back of your handset for an improved charging experience. A 5-foot USB-C cord rounds out the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Attach PowerWave magnetically to the back of your iPhone 12, and let the power flow. Enjoy all the features of your phone unobstructed by twisted, tangled charging cables. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Newegg

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Belkin’s 2021 MagSafe iPhone 12/13 Car Vent Mount...
DJI refurbished drones and gimbals up to 30% off: Air 2...
Save 30% on mophie’s popular iPhone 13-friendly S...
SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Liquid Air Armor iPhone ...
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases...
Spigen PowerArc 15000mAh Portable Charger with 30W deli...
Snag a genuine leather AirPods case with carabiner for ...
Show More Comments

Related

Anker’s new PowerWave Select+ MagSafe charger sports a fabric and aluminum build

Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY Minima 20W USB-C Charger $12 (Save 40%), more

From $3 Learn More

All of the Best iPhone 13 cases available for purchase [Updated]

Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 $149 off, AirPods Max $79 off, MagSafe Charger $27, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. iPad $299, 30% off MagSafe bundles, more

Learn More

Sora from Kingdom Hearts joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more

60% off

Nordstrom Rack Men’s Jacket Flash Sale with deals under $100: Cole Haan, Spyder, more

Under $100 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Evoland 2, Kintsugi, Textkraft Pocket, more

FREE+ Learn More