Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 (Save 50%), more

Anker’s official Newegg storefront is currently offering its PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite MagSafe Charger for $9.99 shipped when code 93XRZ87 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 50% in savings with today’s offer marking the best price to date at $2 under our previous mention. Living up to its lite naming scheme, this version of Anker’s MagSafe-compatible charger has a slim design that’s more lightweight than Apple’s official option. While it only delivers 7.5W of juice to an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series device, it’ll still magnetically snap to the back of your handset for an improved charging experience. A 5-foot USB-C cord rounds out the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Attach PowerWave magnetically to the back of your iPhone 12, and let the power flow. Enjoy all the features of your phone unobstructed by twisted, tangled charging cables. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

