Blue’s popular Snowball USB streaming, podcast, more mic now 20% off at $40 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $50, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and matching the lowest we have tracked there across 2021. Easily one of the best USB microphones in the price range, it features a cardioid condenser capsule that’s ideal for vocals, voice overs, podcasting, and streaming, among other things. The retro-style design is complemented by an adjustable desktop stand, plug and play action on both Mac and PC, as well as a 16-bit/44kHz recording resolution. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

A solid lower-cost alternative includes the TONOR USB condenser mic at $28 shipped on Amazon. This popular, budget-friendly solution also includes the mini tripod stand as well as a pop screen and compatibility with both Mac and PC systems. 

Then hit up some of our hands-on reviews for other popular USB mic models including the Movo UM700, the Epos B20, and the NZXT Capsule USB mic. You’ll also want to check out some of the latest models hitting store shelves like the ROCCAT Torch USB-C Mic, this Tascam TM-70 microphone bundle for podcasters, and Turtle Beach’s new Neat Skyline mic

More on the Blue Snowball USB Mic:

With Blue’s Snowball iCE you get high-quality sound for gaming, streaming, podcasting, YouTube videos and more. Its custom cardioid condenser capsule delivers crystal-clear audio quality that’s light-years ahead of your built-in computer microphone. The adjustable tripod lets you position the microphone in relation to the sound source. Plug ‘n play USB connection works with any software or computer.

