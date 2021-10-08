LEGO’s all-new iPhone-controlled Technic CAT Bulldozer sees very first discount at $40 off

After just launching earlier this fall, the all-new LEGO Technic CAT Bulldozer is now seeing its very first discount. Over at Zavvi, you’ll find the just-released set drop to $409.99 shipped when applying code BULLDOZER at checkout. That discounts the price for the very first time while taking $40 off the usual $450 going rate.

As the latest iconic vehicle to join LEGO’s Technic stable, the new CAT D11 Bulldozer is packed with authentic details to pair with its massive build. Stacking up to 3,854 pieces, the set sports a fitting yellow color scheme alongside two treads to pair with its massive front blade. Though the coolest part of the build has to be its built-in motors which allow you to drive around the bulldozer and activate various features from an iPhone or other device over Bluetooth. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Though if you’re hoping to assemble another vehicle, perhaps one inspired by pop culture instead of the construction site, we’re tracking a series of other new LEGO sets on sale right now, too. Most notably, the 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 is seeing a rare price cut to $170, marking the best price we’ve seen on the iconic sci-fi car. That’s alongside new releases from the Star Wars side of things and more right here.

As for even more impressive and display-worthy collections, yesterday saw the official debut of the new 9,090-piece LEGO Titanic. This behemoth of a set measures 53 inches long and stacks up to the largest actual model to date. You can even split apart the ship to reveal a cross section of its interior as well as other details like the engine room and more. Pre-orders will be going live at the start of next month and in the meantime you can get all of the details right here.

LEGO Technic CAT Bulldozer features:

Celebrate a hero of the construction world as you build a replica version of the biggest Cat bulldozer with this LEGO Technic App-Controlled Cat D11 Bulldozer building set for adults. This large LEGO set lets adult fans enjoy quality ‘me time’ focusing on their passion. Just like the real Cat bulldozer, this construction vehicle is built in modular sections. LEGO fans will love the new-for-October-2021 LEGO element – a large track that can be tightened and loosened. And the build is just the start! There are lots to discover with many authentic features and functions packed into this remote app-controlled motor vehicle.

