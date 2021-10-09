Today’s FlexiSpot Gold Box slashes up to 50% off standing desks, converters, more from $60

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, FlexiSpot is offering up to 50% off workstations, desks, and more. Our top pick is the FlexiSpot 31-inch Standing Desk Converter for $59.99 shipped. Typically selling for $120, this offer shaves $60 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just one time before. If you’d love to stand up while you work and love the desk you currently own, this converter could be just the thing. It boasts a sturdy frame that only weighs in at 23 pounds. The work surface spans 28.4 by 16.3 inches, providing plenty of room for a laptop, monitor, and more. Gas springs make this unit a cinch to lift and keeping required effort to a minimum. Continue reading to find more of our top picks from the sale that are up to $75 off.

More FlexiSpot markdowns:

Take a different route when you grab HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount at $15 once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. It will usher a clean and sophisticated look into your office and is headlined by a tall pole that makes it a great choice for standing desk setups. Each arm is sturdy enough to uphold a 22-pound display with the ability to extend, retract, tilt, and more.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out Keychron’s Mac-ready K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard at $75, this military-grade ASUS Chromebook for $160, and even a mid-century Christopher Knight arm chair at $136. And don’t forget that the Elgato Wave: 1 microphone is down to $93.50.

FLEXISPOT 31-inch Standing Desk Converter features:

Ideal Ergonomics: Alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day to boost energy, productivity, and creativity while preventing and reducing chronic neck, back, shoulder, and wrist pain.

Sit-stand on the Go: A lightweight, portable design means you can easily pick up and move the FlexiSpot M18M wherever you need, and store it out of the way.

Sturdy X-lift Structure: A specially engineered X-lift mechanism with good quality gas springs provide smooth and stable height adjustment at all heights.

