Keychron’s Mac-ready K8 Wireless RGB Mechanical Keyboard just hit $75 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Keychron K8 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac for $74.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you have yet to climb aboard the mechanical keyboard bandwagon, this could be your moment. This Keychron offering is made with macOS in mind and even wields an aluminum frame. You’ll also stand to benefit from having the freedom to choose between Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity. Up to three devices can be paired and you’ll be able to quickly switch between them. The large 4000mAh battery delivers up to 200 hours of battery life. Gateron Blue switches are used throughout, each of which features a 50 million keystroke lifespan.

Forfeit mechanical keys in favor of solar charging when grabbing Logitech’s K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard instead. Pricing is set at $55, a cost that works out to $20 less than the lead deal. Bear in mind that you’ll need a free USB port to pair it using the included dongle.

Keychron K8 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for Mac features:

A tenkeyless layout (87-key) RGB backlight Gateron switch Bluetooth mechanical keyboard with CNC processed aluminum frame. The K8 is crafted to maximize your workspace and enhance productivity.

With a unique Mac layout while compatible with Windows, the Keychron K8 has all essential multimedia and function keys you need. Extra keycaps for both Windows and Mac operating systems are included.

