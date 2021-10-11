LEGO launches latest double VIP points promotion: Save on new kits, pre-orders, more

Today, the LEGO Group is launching its latest double VIP points promotion on its entire catalog of sets. As only the third time this year we’ve seen the limited-time offer go live, you’ll be able to lock in addition credit on everything from just-released creations to pre-orders on new sets that haven’t even hit store shelves yet. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.

LEGO launches new double VIP points promotion

We last saw the LEGO Group roll out a double VIP points promotion back over the summer as part of a Christmas in July event. Since then there have been limited selections of kits that got in on the extra savings, but this is marking only the third time this year where builders can cash in on the extra points on everything.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, joining the program now will score you a free minifigure keychain. You can learn more about that aspect of the promotion right here.

Perfect for saving on all of the new sets that have launched over the fall so far and haven’t had a chance to go on sale, the LEGO double VIP points promotion is also notable for scoring builds that just don’t see discounts in the first place. You’re looking at effectively 10% in credit back on kits to use on future purchases, making for a great way to be ready for catching in this holiday season.

October saw a collection of new creations hit the LEGO Shop, and now is your first chance to save on them. Ranging from this year’s Winter Village set, Santa’s Visit, to the newest installments from Nintendo like the massive Question Block, there are plenty of awesome new builds to assemble. You’ll find a breakdown of everything right here, which details our highlights and more.

Speaking of new sets, this promotion is a great way to lock in some savings on the just announced The Batman sets that went up for pre-order last week. All four upcoming builds will officially launch on November 1, and ahead of time are included in the sale. Check out each of the new kits in our coverage right here for a better idea of what you’re getting.

As lastly, this LEGO double VIP points promotion also makes for a notable opportunity to lock in some of the kits that are slated to retire at the end of the year. Ranging from Star Wars kits to Harry Potter, Marvel, Ideas, and more, some of the most notable sets available in the current lineup are slated to leave shelves come next year. And given that we’ll likely see many of them sell out in the meantime, now is a great opportunity to score them with some added value on top.

Here are all of our top recommendations:

Live through the end of the week

You’ll have through the end of the week on October 17 in order to take advantage of the double VIP points promotion. So what are you waiting for? Go shop everything LEGO has to offer. Or, for some additional inspiration on which sets to pick up, check out all of our most recent LEGO reviews down below.

