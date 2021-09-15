Oakywood MagSafe iPhone 13 wood cases go up for pre-order with cherry and walnut finishes

The new Oakywood iPhone 13 wood cases are now available for pre-order. After going hands-on with several of the brand’s accessories over the last year or so, including the walnut monitor stand shelf, eco-friendly MacBook sleeves, and the previous-generation wood iPhone 12 case, we thought it fitting to take a closer look at the new Oakywood iPhone 13 wood cases as well. Now available for pre-order, you can get more details on the Wooden MagSafe Cases below.
New Oakywood MagSafe iPhone 13 wood cases
Now ready for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the new case comes in a sustainably sourced natural walnut or cherry wood finish. If they are anything like last-generation’s offerings, you’re looking at a perfectly snug fit around your iPhone 13 device alongside genuine wood panels attached to a strong polycarbonate shell, “guaranteeing excellent protection of your device.”
A wooden MagSafe case for iPhone 13 will perfectly complement your device and protect it against damage. With the wooden MagSafe case designed by Oakywood, you will take full advantage of the possibilities offered by your favorite device – and at the same time add a touch of natural charm to it.
The Polish wood maker turned design-forward tech accessory company has also implemented a magnetic array so the cases will work seamlessly with Apple’s MagSafe accessory system. The new Oakywood iPhone 13 wood cases are also compatible with wireless charging including Apple’s MagSafe puck, Qi chargers, magnetic wallets, car mounts, and more.
Both options are said to be shipping starting in October and you’ll find even more of the best options in our master roundup, plus additional launch coverage in the list below:
