Save up to $80 on LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron or Lamborghini Sián supercars

Trusted retailer Zavvi is now offering a pair of notable discounts on LEGO Technic supercars headlined by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 at $299.99 shipped when code LAMBO has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $380, you’re looking at the best price of the year that’s $10 under our previous mention and marking an all-time low. Considering this year didn’t see a new addition to the LEGO Group’s stable of Technic supercars, the Lamborghini Sián is still the latest release. Comprised of 3,696 pieces, the model stacks up to over 23 inches long and sports a slick green color scheme to pair with all of the authentic details on the inside. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here and then head below for more.

If you’re more of a Bugatti fan, Zavvi is also carrying over much of those savings noted above to the LEGO Technic Chiron. Applying code BUGATTI will currently drop the price down to $289.99, delivering $60 in savings and marking the second-best price to date that comes within $10 of the all-time low. This 3,599-piece creation assembles the iconic Bugatti Chiron supercar with a keen attention to detail. The entire ride measures over 22-inches long and sports a sleek blue colorway that’ll look fantastic up on display. A brick-built version of the car’s engine, detailed cockpit, and other inclusions make this as impressive of a kit for car fans as it is for LEGO collectors. Learn more in our launch coverage.

We’re also notably still tracking the very first discount on LEGO’s all-new iPhone-controlled Technic CAT Bulldozer for all of you construction fans. This new kit just launched earlier this month and is now already $40 off. Though for other ways to save, go check out our coverage of the new LEGO double VIP points promotion that is now underway with rare savings on new kits, pre-orders, and more.

LEGO Technic Lamborghini features:

Experience the unmistakable power and looks of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 as you become immersed in this LEGO Technic building kit (42115). With superb detailing, the model car is a faithful representation of the original Sián FKP 37 in eye-catching lime green with golden rims.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!