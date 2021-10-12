Let a simulated sunrise get you out of bed with this wake-up lamp at $22.50 (All-time low)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wake-Up Light for $22.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $28, today’s deal shaves over $5 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you want the sound of an alarm to be the last resort to waking you up, this wake-up light is here to save the day. It simulates a sunrise to help wake you up naturally and gently ease you out of bed. You can also fall back on eight natural sounds like waves, a thunderstorm, and more. This offering can also be used as a lamp with a wide variety of warm, night, and normal light modes.

If you won’t mind waking up with a more traditional alarm, check out this LED clock at $17 Prime shipped. It boasts a sleek design with large numbers that will allow you to easily see the time both during the day and in the middle of the night. An integrated 1A USB port provides an easy way to top off your smartphone overnight.

While you’re at it, there are a few other deals you may also want to consider cashing in on. Examples include the eufy C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale at under $18, one of these humidifiers from $25, or perhaps the Kidde plug-in carbon monoxide detector at $14.50. Oh, and if you want to declutter the look of smart speakers around the house, this pair of HomePod, Echo, and Assistant-ready outlet shelves is $7.

AMIR Wake-Up Light features:

This wake up light with sunrise simulation. 30 minutes before the alarm clock rings, the light will turn on automatically, and slowly brighten up with 20 levels of brightness, wakes you up naturally and comfortably.

8 natural sounds, such as thrush singing, kingfisher singing, cuckoo singing, waves and thunderstorm, which will wake you up by a gradually increased gentle sound rather than sharp tones. Make sure you have a good mood to prepare for a new day.

