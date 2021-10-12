Pad & Quill’s leather Apple Watch bands now 20% off: Pilot, Cuff, aged whiskey, more from $64

In celebration of Apple Watch Series 7, Pad & Quill is now offering 20% off all of its leather Apple Watch bands. It has been a little while since we have seen the brand’s premium hand crafted leather bands drop this low in price, so now’s your chance to bring one home at one of the best prices of the year. Shipping is free across the board and you’ll want to head below for today’s promo code.

Pad & Quill is now offering 20% off all of its premium leather Apple Watch bands using code AW20 at checkout. Pad & quill’s high-quality leather Watch bands are a mainstay in our yearly roundups of the best options for Apple’s wearables, and this year is no exception.

You can browse through all of the Pad & Quill bands right here, but one standout would have to be the Leather Pilot Band for Apple Watch. Regularly $80, with the code above your price will drop down to $63.96 with free shipping. This one is available in chestnut or whiskey leather colorways and includes the brands 25-year leather warranty alongside a 30-day money-back guarantee. Compatible with all 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watches (including the Series 7), it features UV-resistant marine-grade stitching, a full-grain leather top, and a “soft” pigskin leather lining.

Browse through the rest of the eligible Pad & quill Apple Watch bands right here, then dive into our 2021 roundup of all the best bands out there for Apple Watch Series 7, and check out this early pre-order deal on Apple’s latest wearable.

You’ll also want to check out our launch coverage (and discounts) on the new Pad & Quill iPhone 13 leather wallet cases alongside the brand’s latest American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off.

More on the Pad & Quill Pilot’s Band:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in aerial combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!