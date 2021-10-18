New Neat King Bee II and Bumblebee II USB-C microphones now available for pre-order

Earlier today, Turtle Beach launched Neat Skyline, but the company has also opened pre-orders for two additional microphones: Neat King Bee II and Bumblebee II. Many would agree that both offerings benefit from a premium design that will look great in just about any stream. It doesn’t stop there, however, with both units sporting USB-C connectivity, “outstanding versatility,” and “zero latency.” Continue reading to learn more.

Neat King Bee II

From a standout design to its proprietary 34mm large diaphragm gold-sputtered true condenser capsule, Neat King Bee II aims to be versatile and also offer “exceptional audio quality for recording, voiceovers, broadcast, and streaming.” It features a cardioid polar pattern and always-on Class A electronic circuitry for “more natural and life-like sound.”

Anyone familiar with Neat is likely to already know that King Bee II has been announced for quite some time. In fact, it was supposed to debut this past summer. At any rate, Neat King Bee II is finally up for grabs and priced at $169.99. The initial batch of microphones is slated to ship beginning November 16.

Neat Bumblebee II

An integrated USB-C port is one of the headlining features of Neat Bumblebee II. It ships with a Type-C to USB-A cable, and once connected, is said to deliver “clear, full-range 24 bit/96 kHz audio.” The company touts an internally shockmounted design that’s paired with a 25mm condenser capsule. It offers a clean look with a mute button and status LED up front.

Folks interested in Neat Bumblebee II will need to set aside $99.99. As with Neat King Bee II, the new Bumblebee II is currently in pre-order status. With a launch date of November 7, this unit will debut just over a week sooner than its pricier sibling.

9to5Toys’ Take

With more folks creating YouTube channels, Twitch streams, and more, the amount of available microphones on the market today has grown at a rapid pace. With Neat King Bee II and Bumblebee II offerings, Turtle Beach has delivered forward-thinking solutions that employ sleek styling, USB-C connectivity, and professional-grade materials.

While neither King Bee II or Bumblebee II are among the most affordable microphones on the market, both seem to be reasonably priced given the brand notoriety that Turtle Beach and Neat both have. Since competitors like Elgato, Blue, Shure, and others have similar units in this price range, only time will tell if these are destined to become best-sellers in the industry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

