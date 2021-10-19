ESR’s 2-pack of Adhesive AirTag Holders is now down at $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15)

Solodream US Store (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of ESR AirTag Adhesive Holders for $8.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is the first straight up discount we have tracked on Amazon at 40% off the going rate and subsequently a new all-time low there. These handy little tag holders feature a “grippy” silicone build with an open design to accomodate the AirTag chimes and data transmission. They also feature an adhesive treatment that “sticks quickly to almost any surface.” Head below for more details.

There are certainly more affordable options out there, like this 4-pack of adhesive AirTag holders for $7 Prime shipped, but its hard to recommend them over the ESR options. ESR’s gear generally hits above the pay grade and has quickly become one of our favorite budget-friendly accessory makers out there for good reason.

We are also still tracking the ESR Cloud silicone and leather AirTags cases at 50% off as well as a solid deal on the brand’s Protective and Air Ripple AirPods Pro cases from $5.50. Just make sure you dive into our launch coverage of the ESR iPhone 13 case lineup with new MagSafe-ready HaloLock models and more from $20 or less.

More on the ESR AirTag Adhesive Holders:

Only compatible with AirTag (2021); includes 2 cases; Tags not included

Strong adhesive sticks quickly to almost any surface; removing and reapplying will decrease strength of adhesive

Grippy silicone securely wraps around your Tag for a firm hold

Open design keeps speakers clear and signal strong

