Blue USB mics now starting from $40: Yeti, Snowball iCE, Nano, more up to $50 off

Amazon is now offering the Blue Yeti USB Condenser Microphone for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy, B&H, and direct from Blue. Regularly $130, today’s deal is 22% off the going rate, and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2021. Among our favorite USB mics out there, this one provides “clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Skype calls and music.” Four pickup patterns to accommodate various recording scenarios are complemented by on-board audio controls for volume, pattern selection, muting, and mic gain. This one carries a 4+ star rating from thousands at Best Buy. More details below.
More Blue microphone deals:
- Blue Snowball iCE USB $40 (Reg. $50)
- Blue Yeti Nano USB from $75 (Reg. $100)
- Blue Blackout Spark SL XLR $160 (Reg. $200)
- Blue 1967 Yeti Pro USB $200 (Reg. $250)
Be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Neat King Bee II and Bumblebee II USB-C microphones as well as Turtle Beach’s new Neat Skyline mic. That’s on top of our hands-on reviews for the NZXT Capsule, the Epos B20, and the Samson Q9U models.
More on the Blue Yeti USB Condenser Mic:
- Custom three-capsule array: This professional USB mic produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch game streaming, podcasting, Zoom meetings, music recording and more
- Blue VO!CE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples
- Four pickup patterns: Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics, for vocals, instruments and podcasts
