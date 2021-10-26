Best Android app deals of the day: DEAD EYES, Data Defense, 3D EARTH PRO, more

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Our Android deal hub is loaded with notable hardware offers including a new $100 price drop on the Moto G100 Android Smartphone, plus much more. But for now we are focused on the Google Play software offers including titles like DEAD EYES, Data Defense, 3D EARTH PRO, Hexologic, THE GAME OF LIFE 2, and much more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the Moto G100 Android Smartphone returning to its all-time low at $100 off the going rate. However, you’ll find even more of Motorola’s 2021 lineup marked down right here alongside everything else in our Android deal hub. Just be sure to dig into this ongoing offer on TiVo’s Android TV Stream 4K before you hit up today’s UGREEN USB-C PD charger sale from $12 and this fresh batch of Anker price drops at Amazon from $14. Then check out today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup and this deal on JOBY’s GripTight POV Smartphone Stabilizer Kit

More on DEAD EYES:

Dead Eyes is a turn-based puzzle game in a grey foggy world being taken over by zombies. In every stage, you will help Jack, a curly-haired boy left alone, survive and reach the destination alive. 100+ levels in 4 Episodes…4 different zombie types with various move patterns…interactable objects for tricks to slip away from the deadly eyes…Full stars in special stages=Collection unlock=Hillarious costume mode!!.

