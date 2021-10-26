Today’s best game deals: Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $42, Guardians of the Galaxy $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nickelodeon All Star Brawl on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation for $41.99 shipped. But you’ll find all platforms (outside of PS5) marked down to $41.88 shipped over at Walmart right now as well. Regularly $50, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the new release. This is essentially Nickelodeon’s Super Smash Bros. mascot brawler featuring some of the most popular characters from its hit TV shows. The game features “20 playable characters from 13 Nickelodeon series, with two additional characters to be added shortly after release” including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rea and Stumpy, the Rugrats, SpongeBob, Patrick Star, and much more. Then head below for more including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle, Hitman 3, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and much more. 

