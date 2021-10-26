Today’s best game deals: Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $42, Guardians of the Galaxy $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nickelodeon All Star Brawl on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation for $41.99 shipped. But you’ll find all platforms (outside of PS5) marked down to $41.88 shipped over at Walmart right now as well. Regularly $50, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the new release. This is essentially Nickelodeon’s Super Smash Bros. mascot brawler featuring some of the most popular characters from its hit TV shows. The game features “20 playable characters from 13 Nickelodeon series, with two additional characters to be added shortly after release” including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rea and Stumpy, the Rugrats, SpongeBob, Patrick Star, and much more. Then head below for more including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle, Hitman 3, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends Escape has new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more

Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, ignoring Sony’s legal team

Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer

‘Can it run Crysis?’ The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available

Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement

Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles

HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch

PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station

Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!