Today’s best game deals: Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $42, Guardians of the Galaxy $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Nickelodeon All Star Brawl on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation for $41.99 shipped. But you’ll find all platforms (outside of PS5) marked down to $41.88 shipped over at Walmart right now as well. Regularly $50, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the new release. This is essentially Nickelodeon’s Super Smash Bros. mascot brawler featuring some of the most popular characters from its hit TV shows. The game features “20 playable characters from 13 Nickelodeon series, with two additional characters to be added shortly after release” including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rea and Stumpy, the Rugrats, SpongeBob, Patrick Star, and much more. Then head below for more including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle, Hitman 3, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Switch Online N64 + SEGA Expansion Pack launch day!
- Nintendo Switch OLED hands-on review
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-order details
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy pre-order from $50 (Reg. $60)
- GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition pre-order $60
- MLB The Show 21 Fall Bundle PSN FREE
- Hitman 3 on Xbox for $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or with Expansion Pass for $47 (Reg. $80)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $27 (Reg. up to $60)
- Using code EMC2AAZ2527
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two physical $25 (Reg. $40)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Unravel Two eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Shocktober Halloween sale up to 80% off
- PSN Halloween sale up to 75% off
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $80)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Outriders Day One Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3: VR Edition PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $30 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia: Trilogy PSN $33 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PSN $33 (Reg. $100)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Party Superstars $53 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
