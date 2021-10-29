Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods see early Black Friday discount to low of $99 (Save $100)

Ahead of Walmart’s Deals for Days sale kicking off next week, the retailer is getting the pre-Black Friday 2021 action started an even earlier. Delivering a new all-time low on the now previous-generation Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, these have dropped down to $99 shipped. Down from the original $199 price tag, today’s offer is $30 below our previous mention and a new all-time low.

While not the new 3rd generation pair that just launched earlier this month, the now previous-generation Apple AirPods still deliver many of the most notable features like Hey Siri support and that coveted H1 chip for fast pairing and a true wireless design. There’s also the bundled Qi charging case that offers 24-hour battery life to round out the package. Head below for more.

Those who want the latest and greatest from Apple will of course still want to consider the new AirPods that were just announced earlier in the week. But if a more budget-focused pair of earbuds are in fact more your speeds, the lead deal is going to be hard to beat. You can find all of the details on what the discounted, previous-generation models are missing from the newer package in our comparison post, which dives into all of the details.

This week has seen a collection of all-new releases go on sale, which you can find in our Apple guide. You can still score Apple’s new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at a discount, which is on sale for the first time at $220right now. That’s alongside this ongoing launch day discount on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro at a $100 off all-time low.

More on Apple AirPods:

Universal fit that’s comfortable all day

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Seamless switching between devices

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!