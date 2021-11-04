Marvel stocking stuffers, action figures, more from $4 in today’s Amazon sale (Up to 31% off)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Sale, Amazon is now offering up to 31% off a range of Marvel toys, apparel, games, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. A perfect chance to score some gifts for the Marvel fans on your list, you’ll find deals starting from just $4. Whether it’s some easy stocking stuffers, t-shirts and hoodies, action figures, themed board games, or even Funk POP! characters, there’s a little bit of something for everyone here. Head below for our top picks from the Amazon early Black Friday Marvel sale.

Amazon early Black Friday Marvel sale:

Then go dive into our coverage of the upcoming LEGO Marvel 2022 sets. This is a great chance to see what’s coming from the brick-built LEGO Marvel space including Thor: Love and Thunder, Wakanda Forever, Multiverse of Madness, and more. Hit up our coverage for all of the details and a closer look before you head over to our LEGO deal hub for even more.

More on the Hasbro Mech Strike 6-inch Iron Man:

MECH STRIKE! The Avengers super heroes need the latest powerful weapons to defend against intergalactic attackers. This Iron Man figure’s weapon is engineered by the Avengers’ most brilliant minds.

MECH STRIKE DEPLOY! When threats face the world, kids can imagine they are going to Mech Up with the Avengers with weapons compatible with all comers! Will these enhanced Mech Strike tools be enough to save the day?

SWAP WEAPONS! This Iron Man figure comes with a cool Mech Strike weapon that kids can attach to other Mech Strike Avengers for a high-tech battle royale!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!