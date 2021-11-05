Lenovo Black Friday ad 2021: MX Master 2S $40, gaming laptops, smart home, more

As we continue to approach Black Friday, we’re keeping up to date on the latest ad leaks and release in our dedicated guide. We’ve already taken a look at the Kohl’s ad as well as what memberships you should have to save the most. Now, it’s time to dive into Lenovo’s Black Friday 2021 ad to see what computers, streaming gear, tablets, and more will be discounted.

Lenovo’s Black Friday 2021 ad starts November 15 with doorbusters throughout the season

While Lenovo’s “sneak peek” Black Friday festivities kicked off in October, “Black Friday Starts Now” is the company’s official kickoff on November 15 at 3 a.m. ET. This is where you’ll be able to shop Black Friday deals early, with LenovoPRO members gaining early access to select doorbusters. This will be a great time to save at Lenovo, though there will be dedicated sales on Thanksgiving day starting at 7 a.m., and Black Friday itself at 12 a.m. ET.

Lenovo will be offering free shipping on all orders for Black Friday as well, which is pretty great since you’ll be purchasing online. Holiday returns are open through January 15, and the retailer is also offering a price protection where if an item falls further after you purchase it, Lenovo will refund you the difference. There’s even a trade-in program that can help save extra on certain orders.

This year, Lenovo is discounting more than just computers. One pretty notable drop will be on the MX Master 2S, the mouse that I personally used for quite a few years. Originally $100, and going for around $50 these days, the MX Master 2S will be down to $40 during the holiday shopping event.

Other Black Friday deals at Lenovo:

Blue Yeti Pro Microphone: $150 (Reg. $250)

(Reg. $250) Logitech MX Anywhere 2: $30 (Reg. $40)

(Reg. $40) Yoga 9i Laptop: $1,400 (Reg. $1,800)

(Reg. $1,800) Legion 5i Gaming Laptop: $1,200 (Reg. $1,500)

(Reg. $1,500) Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop: $1,600 (Reg. $1,900)

(Reg. $1,900) Legion Y25 Gaming Monitor: $300 (Reg. $340)

(Reg. $340) Tab M8 FHD Android Tablet: $110 (Reg. $160)

(Reg. $160) Smart Clock with charging pad: $70 (Reg. $90)

Head below for full-page ad scans and compete information for what to expect at Lenovo’s Black Friday 2021 event.

Source: BlackFriday.com

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast













FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!