Best Singles Day 2021 deals: Anker accessories, drones, electric scooters, more

With Black Friday usually stealing much of the spotlight here in the United States, the rest of the world is ready to celebrate Singles Day 2021. And now that the year’s biggest shopping event has rolled around, we’re rounding up all of the best price cuts from retailers like AliExpress, Banggood, and more. Head below for the best Singles Day deals for 2021, including Anker accessories, drones, electric scooters, and more.

What is Singles Day?

Even though Singles Day isn’t exactly the most well-known shopping event here in America, it still manages to tower over the Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales combined. For a more in-depth primer on all things Singles Day, be sure to check out our previous coverage, where we cover some tips and tricks on shopping the year’s biggest sale.

Best best Singles Day deals at AliExpress

AliExpress may very well be the most well-known retailers for shoppers here in the United States when it comes to the Singles Day action. Across the board, you’re looking at up to 80% off nearly everything the retailer has to offer. Alongside just offering shipping to America, it also has no-cost delivery on nearly everything in the sale as an extra perk. And on top of delivering cash discounts on nearly every product category from tech to home goods, first-time shoppers are able to lock in extra savings with coupons taking $2 off or more.

Notable deals at AliExpress:

Best Singles Day deals from Banggood

Banggood is another popular retailer for taking advantage of the main Singles Day festivities. Unlike AliExpress, you’ll only find free delivery on select orders with shipping varying per product category otherwise. While some of its best deals can be found in the retailer’s Shopping Festival Center, there are plenty of other savings to be had for Singles Day.

