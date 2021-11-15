Save up to $800 on Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K TVs at Amazon + more from $498 shipped

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 33% off select Samsung TVs, projectors, and more. One standout is the Samsung 75-inch The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $2,197.99 shipped. Regularly $2,998 at Amazon and currently $2,800 at Best Buy, this is $800 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Bring a gorgeous painting-style frame to your living space with a massive discount today. This is a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) panel with HDR, built-in Google Assistant, AirPlay 2, and Art Mode that displays beautiful pieces of artwork when not in use. Four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more round out the connectivity options. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Head below for additional early Black Friday Samsung TV deals including The Frame, and more. 

More Samsung The Frame TV deals:

More Samsung TV deals:

You’ll find a host of massive deals already live on 4K TV deals this year in our latest early Black Friday TV deal roundup. With options starting from $300 on 2021 models from all of the biggest brands out there including Samsung, VIZIO, LG, Hisense, and more, you’ll want to browse through right here. Just be sure to also check out the first discounts on Amazon’s all-new Omni Fire TVs as well. 

More on the Samsung 75-inch The Frame:

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections. 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI. Ask more from your TV. Just ask Alexa to open apps, change the channel, search for movies and shows, play music, control your smart home devices and more.

