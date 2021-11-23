Greenworks Black Friday sale takes extra 35% off electric mowers, snow blowers, more

Greenworks is now launching its Black Friday sale, taking an extra 35% off its stable of outdoor electric tools when code GWBF has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $79. On top of its signature electric mowers, you’ll be able to save on everything from leaf blowers to snow throwers, pressure washers, and bundles to finally ditch gas and oil throughout your entire yard care kit. A highlight in particular is the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Lawnmower at $338. Down from $520, you’re looking at one of the first discounts overall, $182 in savings, and a new all-time low. Head below for additional details and even more of our top picks.

About as notable as off season savings come, locking in this discounted mower from Greenworks is a great way to finally ditch gas and oil ahead of next spring. This model arrives with a 20-inch cutting deck alongside dual 5Ah batteries and a charger that delivers 45 minutes of cutting per charge. We also recently took a hands-on at a similar model in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Notable Greenworks outdoor electric tool deals:

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Lawnmower features:

Two 24V POWERALL batteries combine for 48-Volts of exceptional, better than gas power – without leaving the 24V battery platform. 4-Port battery system is powered by (2) 24V batteries – optional to insert 2 additional batteries for extended run-time. Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation and longer life

