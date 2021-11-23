Black Friday Monopoly sale from $8: Animal Crossing all-time low, The Child, much more

Update: Amazon has now matched Walmart at $12.50 with free Prime shipping on the Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons board game. Plus, you’ll find a new, massive selection of Black Friday Monopoly board game deals below from $8.

After being unveiled for the first time this past summer, Walmart is now offering the Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons board game for $12.50 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ membership. While there is a chance Amazon will price match here at any minute, it is still listed at just $20 Prime shipped, down from the regular $25 price tag. Today’s deal is the lowest we have ever tracked. A great addition to any Animal Crossing collection or just for bringing Nintendo’s adorable island dwellers to a game night near you, this is the Monopoly you know and love with a number of unique twists. You can collect resources like those from the game, such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit, to sell them for Bells, make use of themed tokens, and you’ll find some unique skill cards as well. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and down below.

More Black Friday Monopoly deals:

Another alternative take on the property tycoon classic is Monopoly Deal — a fast-moving card-based version of the iconic board game — that comes in at under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. There’s no Animal Crossing crossover content here, but it is a wonderful stocking stuffer and takes only about 15-minutes to play through a game, suitable for just about everyone ages eight and up.

And while are on the subject of Nintendo, be sure sure to browse through its official Black Friday deal ad and head over to today’s console game roundup for some deep deals on Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, WarioWare: Get It Together, Super Mario Party, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.

More on the Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons game:

In this Monopoly board game, players can enjoy island life and immerse themselves in the colorful and creative world of Animal Crossing New Horizons. Moving around the board with tokens inspired by the video game, players complete island tasks and meet other characters. Instead of buying properties and paying rent, players collect bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit. They can also stop at Nook’s Cranny and cash in Bells to buy decorations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!