JBL’s waterproof Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker packs 20 hours of battery life at $120

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it normally sells for around $150 at Amazon, though it goes for $140 there right now. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. JBL’s Charge 4 lets you connect up to two smartphones or tablets at the same time, which makes it simple to take turns choosing what song plays. The internal rechargeable battery delivers the ability to listen for up to 20 hours before it’s time to plug back in. This speaker is also waterproof and ready to handle anything you throw at it. Head below for additional details.

Save some cash when you opt instead for the Oontz Angle 3, which is available at Amazon for $37 shipped. Sure, it’s not packing the exact same features as the JBL in today’s lead deal, most notably lacking the dual pairing function. However, it still delivers 20 hours of listening time per charge and it’s ready to handle wet events just the same as dry.

Of course, Bluetooth speakers are only good if you’re wanting to share music with those around you. If that’s not entirely your goal, then a solid pair of headphones can be quite useful when it comes to focusing on work or school. We have several deals live for Black Friday already, including multiple V-MODA models from $180, AirPods Pro at $159, Beats Studio Buds for $100, and much more.

WIRELESS BLUETOOTH STREAMING: Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound.

UP TO 20 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAH battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port

IPX7 WATERPROOF: Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water

