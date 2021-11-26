eufyCam Black Friday sale is live: Floodlight Cam 2 Pro $101 off, HomeKit systems, more from $40

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of eufyCam smart home security cameras, doorbells, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is a new all-time low on the recent Floodlight Cam 2 Pro at $199 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $300, today’s offer amounts to $101 in savings while marking only the third notable discount and a new all-time low.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable outdoor security offering, the new Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with a wide list of compelling features headlined by a 2K sensor. That’s backed by a 360-degree pan and tilt array for surveying your entire property, as well as three 3,000-lumen tunable lighting panels which can be actived with built-in motion detection. Alongside a weather-proof package, there’s also AI recognition, subject lock, and more. Head below for additional eufy deals from $30.

Other Anker eufyCam discounts:

As far as other Anker Black Friday deals are concerned, this morning saw an up to 56% off Gold Box go live with the notable first discount on its MagSafe 5K Power Bank. That’s also alongside a series of robotic and handheld vacuum discounts from $36 for tackling those upcoming holiday cleaning chores.

eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro features:

Pan the lens 360° horizontally to get a complete view without the risk of blindspots. Catch all the details in full 2K HD when live-streaming and recording footage. Adjusts spotlight color temperature and brightness based on sunrise and sunset, schedules, and motion detection.

