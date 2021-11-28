Cyber Monday USB mics from $35: JLab, Razer, Blue, Shure, more up to 50% off (New all-time lows)

The best Cyber Monday USB mic deals have arrived! We are now tracking some great deals and new all-time lows on USB mics from JLab, Razer, Blue, Shure, and more for Cyber Monday. Courtesy of the official JLab Amazon storefront, you can now grab its Talk USB-C Microphone for $49.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $100, this is 50% off, matching the Amazon all-time low we tracked for the first time last month, $10 under our mention from before that, and the lowest total we can find. This mic is great for everything from Zoom calls and podcasts to streaming, and even music recording in your home studio. The USB-C connectivity is a highlight here and is complemented by 96kHz/24bit recording resolutions you won’t see on all similarly priced models from other brands, four directional pattern options for various recording situations, and the included tripod (also works with the standard-sized 5/8-inch thread stands and the like). You’ll find on-board volume and input gain controls alongside the 3.5mm, “zero-latency” monitoring jack that makes it particularly hassle-free for actually being able to hear yourself when recording. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and you can learn even more in our launch coverage. Head below for more Cyber Monday microphone deals.

Best Cyber Monday USB mic deals:

Anyone interested in the best Cyber Monday USB mic deals will also want to swing by the still live Razer Black Friday sale with deep deals on the brand’s popular streaming and battlestation gear with pricing starting from $50 or less. On that note, we are also still tracking a huge number of massive price drops for at-home music producers from Apogee, Shure, AKAI, Universal Audio, and more with up to $945 in savings as well.

More on the JLab Talk USB-C mic:

Best Cyber Monday USB mic deals: Desktop Style High Performer: Meet Talk, an intermediate, desktop-style high performer microphone with three studio-quality condensers and a 96kHz/24BIT resolution to put your sound at ease for better recordings and podcasts wherever you go. With the four prominent directional pattern modes, you choose what you want to record. Whether your record a podcast, game stream, YouTube video, music or a voiceover, Talk gives you powerful sound quality with all the controls.

