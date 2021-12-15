LEGO showcases upcoming 2022 winter catalog with Star Wars, Marvel, and other new kits

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been detailing everything to expect from the LEGO 2022 lineup including all-new sets, delays, and other news. Today, the official LEGO catalog for January through March has been unveiled, showcasing all the upcoming builds and teasing some kits that won’t be rolling out until later on in the year. Head below for the full breakdown of the LEGO 2022 catalog.

LEGO 2022 catalog features all of the new sets

First up, before we get to the actual LEGO 2022 catalog, be sure to skim through our relevant guide with all of our past coverage. We’ve broken down what to expect from several themes right here, as well as what the latter half of the year has in store on the Star Wars side of things. But now onto the actual flier!

Spanning over 100 pages, the LEGO 2022 catalog covers all of the upcoming sets due out in the winter wave. That’ll mainly cover the January sets for next year launching on the first of the month, as well as the secondary lineup arriving later in 2022 come March.

With just over two weeks until the first collection of new sets debut, just about everything for the start of next year has already been announced in some capacity. The catalog here more confirms the final release dates and pricing on many of the kits rather than introducing anything entirely new.

Though there are some exceptions there! Coming in March, there will be some additional LEGO City Space sets to pair with the Moon Command Base that we already new was on the horizon. These smaller kits will enter at more affordable price tags, assembling both a Moon Rover and Space Station to expand the brick-built exploration. Expect to get a better look at these sets closer to March.

Some LEGO 2022 delays, too

One of the more interesting inclusions in the LEGO 2022 catalog focuses not on the actual winter sets on the horizon, but teases what we can expect from later on in the year. While we’re known that the LEGO Group would be releasing sets for both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, it seems like when we see those builds is up in the air.

9to5Toys first broke the news on the first Doctor Strange set back at the start of the month, but the LEGO 2022 catalog seems to hint that our first report was incomplete. It originally seemed like only one kit would be released to go alongside the movie, but that’s a bit more uncertain now.

As for the Black Panther sets, the LEGO Group seems to have delayed them until later on in the year. Given that the entire movie the kits are based on is experiencing some difficulties right now, it makes sense that the company would wait, though still unfortunate nonetheless. In the meantime, you can read about what we’re expecting from that lineup right here. Though it’s worth noting that with all of the issues around the film’s production, there’s no telling if the LEGO Group alters the kits or just completely scraps them ahead of release.

