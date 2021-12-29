Sony’s latest Xperia Android smartphones are now $100 off at the best prices of the year

Adorama currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,198 shipped. Also at Amazon and Best Buy. Marking only the second discount to date since launching earlier this fall, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $1,298 price tag and returns to match the all-time low. Delivering the latest smartphone from Sony, the Xperia 1 III packs professional-grade features like a 120Hz 4K display. Though the flagship specs don’t end there.

You’ll also find a Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto sensor that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

On the more affordable side of Sony’s Android smartphone roster, the unlocked Xperia 5 II 128GB is also on sale today. Seeing much of the same $100 discount, you can currently bring home the smartphone at Adorama for $848. Also available at Amazon and Best Buy. Delivering a similar focus on photography, the Xperia 5 II arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED 120Hz display, triple camera array, and Snapdragon 865. Not to mention, there’s actually still a headphone port this time around, too.

Over on the Samsung side of things, you can currently save on a collection of itsAndroid smartphone headlined by the Galaxy S20 FE at $525. Just don’t forget to go check out all of these holiday app and game discounts for your Android device, as well.

Sony Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone features:

Experience breathtaking speed in in your creative, entertainment or gaming with 5G capability from the World’s first 120Hz immersive 6.5” 21:9 4K HDR OLED display to the triple camera and four focal lengths which features Real-time autofocus even when shooting extended telephoto or up to 20fps continuous image capture.

