Sony’s latest Xperia Android smartphones are now $100 off at the best prices of the year

-
AndroidSonyAdorama
Save now $100 off

Adorama currently offers the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,198 shipped. Also at Amazon and Best Buy. Marking only the second discount to date since launching earlier this fall, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $1,298 price tag and returns to match the all-time low. Delivering the latest smartphone from Sony, the Xperia 1 III packs professional-grade features like a 120Hz 4K display. Though the flagship specs don’t end there.

You’ll also find a Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto sensor that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

On the more affordable side of Sony’s Android smartphone roster, the unlocked Xperia 5 II 128GB is also on sale today. Seeing much of the same $100 discount, you can currently bring home the smartphone at Adorama for $848. Also available at Amazon and Best Buy. Delivering a similar focus on photography, the Xperia 5 II arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED 120Hz display, triple camera array, and Snapdragon 865. Not to mention, there’s actually still a headphone port this time around, too.

 Over on the Samsung side of things, you can currently save on a collection of itsAndroid smartphone headlined by the Galaxy S20 FE at $525. Just don’t forget to go check out all of these holiday app and game discounts for your Android device, as well.

Sony Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone features:

Experience breathtaking speed in in your creative, entertainment or gaming with 5G capability from the World’s first 120Hz immersive 6.5” 21:9 4K HDR OLED display to the triple camera and four focal lengths which features Real-time autofocus even when shooting extended telephoto or up to 20fps continuous image capture.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

Sony

Adorama

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
OnePlus 9 and its three Hasselblad-backed cameras see $...
Enjoy Hi-Fi audio with Philips’ Fidelio X3 over-e...
J.Crew End of Season Sale offers extra 50% off clearanc...
DEWALT’s 13-inch thickness planer kit falls to be...
elago’s new Ice Cream case protects your AirPods ...
Govee’s Glide Wall Light refreshes your space for...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker 45W PowerPort III Pod $19...
Show More Comments