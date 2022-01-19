Caseology’s seamless 40mm silicone Apple Watch case band now under $10 (Reg. $14+)

The official Caseology Amazon storefront is now offering its unique 40mm Nano Pop Apple Watch Case Band for $9.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 direct and typically selling for $14 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the second-best price we have tracked and is the lowest we can find. This Apple Watch accessory provides a one-piece body case that seamlessly transitions into a strap in one unique combination add-on band. It has a “soft” inner lining, wrapping your Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, and SE model in a protective, sporty silicone material. This one is also “built to be wireless charging and screen protector compatible.” Head below for more details.

If the unique one-piece design of the Caseology offering up top isn’t working for you, there are plenty of options on Amazon in the sub $9 category. You’ll find all of those neatly organized for you right here, just make sure to head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of other options from $5 as well.

Along with our ongoing price drops on Apple Watch Series 7, we are also still seeing some great deals on bands as part of the latest Pad & Quill sale as well as this morning’s offer on the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2. This sporty, workout-ready option is now 25% off and you’ll all of the details you need on this discount right here.

More on the Nano Pop Apple Watch Case Band:

Inspired by the dual-toned visuals of fresh fruit, Nano Pop is just as bold and refreshing. This playful and vivid two-tone color scheme will brighten your day and your Apple Watch. Made with sturdy and flexible TPE, Nano Pop is built to snugly encase your Apple Watch and keep it protected from scuffs and scratches. Designed to be dust-free, comfortable, and protective, Nano Pop is all about showing off your personality with a pop of color without compromising on your device’s safety or your comfort.

