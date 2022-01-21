Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Train Kit, 9th Dawn III, Plant Light Meter, more

We are now ready to collect all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. Just be sure to scope out this morning’s offer on the all-new Beats Fit Pro earbuds as well as ongoing price drops on the M1 Mac mini and everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now it’s all about the apps and today’s lineup is highlighted by titles like Train Kit, 9th Dawn III, Plant Light Meter, myDream Universe – Build Solar, and PDF Max Pro. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Train Kit: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 9th Dawn III: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Chess Ace: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: ProPaint -Image & Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $51, Pokemon Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $51, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rubberband Stan: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Puzzle Pelago: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Deflection: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate II: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Train Kit:

Simply add and move track tiles by dragging them with your finger while trains run around you. There’s no need to switch between modes – everything is on one screen. Immerse yourself in a fully 3D world. You can even put yourself in the driver’s seat and see what it’s like to drive around your track from the train’s cabin.

