Add the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro mini console to your collection at $100 (Reg. $130)

Woot is offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $99.99 Prime shipped. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130, this is north of 23% off the going rate, within $1 of the lowest we have tracked, and the best we can find. It currently sells for $130 at Amazon as well. This is a standalone game console and controller in one compatible with PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console. It includes 20 built-in SNK arcade games (loads of The King of Fighters titles, Samurai Shodown, Ninja Masters, and more), the ability to connect to your big screen or projector over HDMI, and also includes a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack. Just be sure to swing by our launch coverage for an even closer look as well. Additional details below.

This is a great pickup for retro gaming fans and collectors, just remember, there is no HDMI cable included here. If you don’t already have one laying around to connect it to your big-screen, these affordable Amazon Basics options are an easy recommendation to ensure you can do so on day one.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Love classic SNK fighting games? This is the Console for you. Comes preloaded with 20 of sinks best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. You have the option to hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device and act as a Controller for your games on these systems to unlock even more ways to use this unique

