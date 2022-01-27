Amazon offers the popular URBNFit exercise and yoga balls from just over $11 (Reg. up to $29)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Andromache (100% positive feedback from thousands in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the URBNFit Exercise Ball from $11.26 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $29 in some colorways, this is as much as 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Available in multiple colorways and sizes, this a perfect time to add one to your home gym setup. The URBNFit “anti-burst” yoga ball is made with a PVC material and can handle up to 600-lbs. of weight. It also features a non-slip glaze so you can get a good grip as well as dual-action ball pump to easily inflate it by hand – the “workout ball is delivered deflated and can be pumped up in minutes with minimal effort.” More details below.

If it’s just a mini yoga ball you’re after, you can save a touch more on the Trideer Mini Exercise Ball. This is a popular option on Amazon, and while it isn’t quite as large as today’s lead deal, some folks might prefer the more handheld variant here.

If you’re looking to keep your outdoor bike in use over the winter months, we are also still tracking solid price drop on BalanceFrom’s magnetic stand at $35 shipped, which is matching the all-time low there. Just be sure to scope out these deals on Contigo water bottles and everything else in our sports and fitness deal hub as well, including this Weider XRS bench home gym rig with squat rack and much more.

More on the URBNFit Exercise Ball:

﻿﻿ANTI-BURST – Built with high-quality PVC material, the anti-burst yoga ball can handle the most rigorous workouts up to 600 lbs of weight without you needing to ever worry about the mechanism bursting or the balance ball losing its shape.

ANTI-SLIP – The surface of this piece of gym equipment for your home is coated in a non-slip glaze that will ensure you have a proper and safe grip when using it to get fit, relieve back pain, or to soothe aches during pregnancy as a birthing ball.

