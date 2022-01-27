elago’s eye-catching Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case under $12 for a limited time via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal, so you have about 8-hours or until stock runs out to score it. Regularly up to $14, this is within less than $1 of the lowest we have tracked and a great time to score the conversation-starting case for your AirPods Pro. Made of a soft silicone with a vibrant design, it also sports a little cutout along the bottom to get it on your keychain and the like. Learn more in our launch coverage and Tested with 9to5Toys review. Additional details below.

If the design is a bit too eye-catching for you, consider this basic silicone option from BRG. It comes in at $7 Prime shipped and also includes a metal carabiner clip so you can affix it to your bag or just about anything else.

Although if you know someone that’s still looking to score a pair of Apple’s pro-grade earbuds, we have a great deal for you. The AirPods Pro with the MagSafe case are currently available at $69 off the going rate alongside other models starting from $100 right here. Browse through our deal coverage for more details on this limited offer.

You’ll also find additional deals on Apple gear over in our dedicated hub including Beats headphones, iPad cases, and much more.

More on the elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case:

All of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

