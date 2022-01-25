Pokémon Legends Arceus hits all-time low pre-order price at $52 shipped

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is just days from launch at this point and we are now tracking the best price ever. Daily Steals is now offering pre-orders for $51.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have seen yet, a few bucks below the Amazon pre-order deal we were tracking and the lowest total we can find. Just note, it “will be released and shipped on 01/28/2022,” according to Daily Steals, so it will not arrive on launch day. Nonetheless, this is a notable price drop that might be worth it for folks that don’t need to set foot in the Sinnoh region on day one. Head below for more details.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set for release this Friday and is easily one of the most anticipated Switch titles of the year. You can learn more about the pre-order bonuses in our previous feature if you’re not invested int eh price drop above.

Just yesterday, Nintendo launched a new 6-minute overview trailer to give gamers another peak at what’s to come this week. You can dive into our coverage from yesterday to take a look for yourself.

You’ll also want to browse the new HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch accessories we spotted about a week ago. The new controller, Switch case, and sling-style backpack are adorned with Arceus artwork and are also now up for pre-order.

More on Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Study Pokémon behaviors, sneak up on them, and toss a well-aimed Poké Ball to catch them

Unleash moves in the speedy agile style or the powerful strong style in battles

Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region’s first Pokédex

Learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, the key to this mysterious tale

