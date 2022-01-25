Pokémon Legends Arceus hits all-time low pre-order price at $52 shipped

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is just days from launch at this point and we are now tracking the best price ever. Daily Steals is now offering pre-orders for $51.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the lowest we have seen yet, a few bucks below the Amazon pre-order deal we were tracking and the lowest total we can find. Just note, it “will be released and shipped on 01/28/2022,” according to Daily Steals, so it will not arrive on launch day. Nonetheless, this is a notable price drop that might be worth it for folks that don’t need to set foot in the Sinnoh region on day one. Head below for more details.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set for release this Friday and is easily one of the most anticipated Switch titles of the year. You can learn more about the pre-order bonuses in our previous feature if you’re not invested int eh price drop above.
Just yesterday, Nintendo launched a new 6-minute overview trailer to give gamers another peak at what’s to come this week. You can dive into our coverage from yesterday to take a look for yourself.
You’ll also want to browse the new HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch accessories we spotted about a week ago. The new controller, Switch case, and sling-style backpack are adorned with Arceus artwork and are also now up for pre-order.
More on Pokémon Legends Arceus:
- Study Pokémon behaviors, sneak up on them, and toss a well-aimed Poké Ball to catch them
- Unleash moves in the speedy agile style or the powerful strong style in battles
- Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region’s first Pokédex
- Learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, the key to this mysterious tale
