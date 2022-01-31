Android app deals of the day: Beggar’s Ride, Mobile Doc Scanner, Homo Machina, more

Monday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking with top-tier titles, productivity suites, and more. On the hardware side of things, we have great offers available on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, but for now we are kicking off the week in Android app deals with Google Play’s latest price drops. Highlights include titles like The Beggar’s Ride, Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR, Homo Machina, Heroes of Flatlandia, Evoland, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware offer are headlined by up to $269 off OnePlus 9/Pro handsets. But we also have some great tablet deals including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and TCL’s TAB 10s Android model at a new all-time low. Storage offers include a series of SanDisk portable SSDs and these microSD cards from $19.50, just be sure to scope out today’s fresh new Anker Amazon charging sale from $13 and our Smartphone Accessories roundup while you’re at it.

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros U $36.50, Pokemon Legends Arceus $50, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Beggar’s Ride:

One night an old man found a mysterious mask; a key to a world hidden on the other side of the rain. It was destined for a hero, a champion, a savior, but the old man was just a beggar. Uncover the secrets held within the mask as you journey through strange and beautiful lands wielding god like powers over the world around you and discover the truth behind who The Beggar really is!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!