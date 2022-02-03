Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox Symmetry MagSafe iPhone 13 Pro Max Case $29, more

Amazon is offering the OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Clear/Blue Antimicrobial Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13 Pro Max for $29.45 shipped. Also available in Clear for $29.23 shipped, though delivery is delayed 1-2 months for this model. Normally $38 at Amazon for these two cases, today’s deal marks an Amazon low all around. Designed to give your iPhone 13 Pro Max protection against drops and tumbles, this case is rated to military standards and even offers antimicrobial technology to help the exterior withstand common bacteria. There’s MagSafe support built-in for both charging and accessories, making it a versatile option when it comes to keeping your phone safe. Plus, the Symmetry series of cases from OtterBox is not just thin to easily slip into a pocket, but also includes a lifetime warranty. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage.
Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone with SYMMETRY SERIES+ for MagSafe. This slim case shows off your iPhone’s sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple’s new innovative MagSafe system —bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone. All of your phone’s buttons, features and functions work flawlessly, while durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles. Additionally, a silver-based antimicrobial additive is integrated into the case that helps inhibit microbial growth and defends the case exterior against many common bacteria. And, the one-piece design is easy to install. Go about your life with confidence your phone is protected, without sacrificing an ounce of style.
