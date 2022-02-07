Family Handyman magazine now at the best price of the year: $7.50 (Reg. $10 and up), more

As part of its latest deals of the week event, DiscountMags is now offering some notable deals on Family Handyman, Cook’s Illustrated, and more. It’s hard to go wrong with these offers, but the 1 year of Family Handyman is certainly a standout at $7.50 with free shipping, no sales tax, and zero auto renewals. Regularly up to $12 a year, it sells for $10 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. You can use this deal to extend a subscription, score one for the first time, or as an easy remote gift for others (any address can be selected at checkout). More details below.

Family Handyman is geared towards homeowners or DIYers with information on large-scale projects, hints for small improvements, and money-saving repairs. It also contains extensive articles on home care advice from “replacing a faucet to repairing your appliances, you’ll find easy-to-follow guides that will help you complete tasks safely and correctly.”

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags deals of the week sale right here for a great offer on Cook’s Illustrated and more. Then go hit up this weekend’s magazine sale before it ends this evening as well as the Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies and our new February reading list.

More on Family Handyman Magazine:

Family Handyman magazine provides everything readers need to complete home improvement projects and other jobs around the house. From a Question & Answers section for readers to articles detailing the top tools, you will find tips and suggestions on the best way to handle any project on your to-do list. Each issue of Family Handyman magazine includes a Great Goofs section, which details some of the worst mistakes that readers made around the house. If you ever felt silly after accidentally knocking out the power or forgetting to turn off the water, these stories will make you feel a little better and a little more confident.

