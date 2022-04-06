Android app deals of the day: Gunslugs 3, Space Grunts 2, Ashworld, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. Our collection of discounted software joins this morning’s offers on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with the wireless charging dock as well as the standard version as well. The app price drop lineup is headlined by titles like Gunslugs 3, Space Grunts 2, Heroes of Loot 2, Ashworld, and Travel Tracker Pro. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with the wireless charging dock as well as the standard version starting from $50 shipped. Alongside all of our ongoing Samsung offers you’ll find right here, we are also tracking a notable price drop on Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Mic and plenty of add-ons in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $40, Halo Infinite $40, Cat Quest II $5, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Gunslugs 3:

What can you expect from the game: action-platforming that the original games were, but introduced with a host of features that turn the game into a more stealthy and tactical oriented game with some rogue-lite features on top. Touch-controls are fully customizable (size, placing on screen) and the game supports controllers. The idea is that you are free to tackle this game in the way you like: Sneak around and take your time to take down the enemies? you can do that! Prefer to rush through the game guns blazing? You’re THAT good? Well go for it!

