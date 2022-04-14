Android app deals of the day: LIMBO, Homo Machina, Mobile Doc Scanner, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Thursday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking down below the fold and joining today’s rare offer on Samsung’s official Wireless Charger Trio as well as Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone. Our discounted software collection is headlined by titles such as LIMBO, Homo Machina, Titan Quest, Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing offer on Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone as well as everything in our Samsung deal hub, this morning saw a rare price drop on its official Wireless Charger Trio with a 32% price drop. You’ll also find some great deals in our smartphone accessories hub including the Anker PowerExtend USB outlet strip and everything in this morning’s roundup alongside the Crucial 1,050MB/s X8 2TB Portable SSD mathicng the Amazon all-time low.

More on LIMBO:

Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

