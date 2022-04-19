Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Aeon’s End, PushFit Pro, Mars Info, iWriter, more

It is now time for Tuesday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals. The latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pros are now at the best prices of the year alongside deep deals on Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max MagSafe Leather Cases, but for now it’s all about the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles such as Aeon’s End, They’re Coming-Atl, PushFit Pro, Mars Info, iWriter, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: They’re Coming-Atl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Time Warp – Live Video Filters: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Liquid Timer – Fun Countdowns: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aeon’s End: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Word Collage: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dino Park – AR Dinosaurs World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Aeon’s End:

Aeon’s End is a deck-building game where 1-4 mages fight cooperatively to defeat a Nameless nemesis. You begin with a starting deck of 10 cards. Each turn you play gems to gain aether, buy new gems and relics, learn new spells, and increase your casting potential by opening breaches. You can also play relics to give yourself or your allies a boost. Then prep spells to your breaches to be ready to cast them on your next turn.

