Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk iXpand 15W/7.5W Wireless Charging Pad $18, more

Amazon is offering the SanDisk iXpand 15W/7.5W Wireless Charging Pad for $18.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally retails for $30 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. When you use a 24W USB-A QC3.0-certified charger, this wireless puck will be able to deliver 15W of power to supported devices, though iPhones will be limited to 7.5W. It has a 1.5-meter cable, which is longer than traditional wireless chargers. So, if you need a spare wireless charger or two around the house, this is a great choice that’s quite versatile.

Tired of slow, unreliable wireless chargers? Get the fast and dependable Ixpand 15W charger pad from SanDisk, a globally trusted brand. Boost-charge your Qi-compatible iPhone and Android phones by simply placing your phone on the base. Comes with a 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable. Works through most rubber, plastic or TPU cases up to 5 mm thick (magnetic or metal attachments or cards will prevent charging). Temperature control, foreign object detection and adaptive charging help keep your phone battery safe. Charging pad features a soft-rubber ring to protect phones from slipping. Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging when used with a 24W QC3.0 AC adaptor (AC adaptor not included and must be purchased separately).

