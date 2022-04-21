Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk iXpand 15W/7.5W Wireless Charging Pad $18, more

Amazon is offering the SanDisk iXpand 15W/7.5W Wireless Charging Pad for $18.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally retails for $30 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. When you use a 24W USB-A QC3.0-certified charger, this wireless puck will be able to deliver 15W of power to supported devices, though iPhones will be limited to 7.5W. It has a 1.5-meter cable, which is longer than traditional wireless chargers. So, if you need a spare wireless charger or two around the house, this is a great choice that’s quite versatile.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods Pro see 1-day refurbished discount to $140 (Orig. $249), AirPods 3 hit $120
- UGREEN MagSafe Vent Phone Holder: $17.50 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 20UGREEN27
- Google’s latest Nest cameras down to 2022 lows: Video Doorbell Battery $150, more from $80
- MOMAX Collapsible Adjustable Phone Stand: $7.50 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code E2QANPZM
- Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch packs a solar-powered always-on display at $170 off
- Monoprice 4-port USB-A Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $11+) | Monoprice
- w/ code MPA10
- Samsung’s new 15W Wireless Charger Duo refuels two Galaxy devices at once for $77
- UGREEN USB-C to Right Angle Lightning Cable: $15 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Enjoy a $30 spring discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at $100
- RapidX Boosta 7.5W MagSafe 5,000mAh Portable Charger: $37.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Spigen Mag Fit car mount iPhone 12/13 holder and USB-C charger hit Amazon low at $26
- UGREEN Vent Phone Holder: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 20UGREEN22
- Wemo’s all-new HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread sees very first discount to $23
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Belkin USB-C/A Dual 32W Charger: $25.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Save up to 35% on UGREEN USB-C PD/GaN chargers from just $8 at Amazon
- UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Cable: $11 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- Wyze Cam Pan v2 sees very first discount to $40 at Amazon (Save 20%)
- RAVPower 4-port USB-C/A 120W Charging Hub: $56 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
- w/ code DNL446
- Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 Plus with 4-second pre-roll falls to new low at $120 (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- ACEFAST 72W Dual USB-C Car Charger: $11.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Leviton Decora Wi-Fi Smart Fan Controller falls to $33.50 and Zigbee smart switch hits $34.50
- AINOPE 3-in-1 Windshield/Dashboard/Air Vent Phone Mount: $19.50 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Camera expands your Assistant setup at $17.50 (New low)
Tired of slow, unreliable wireless chargers? Get the fast and dependable Ixpand 15W charger pad from SanDisk, a globally trusted brand. Boost-charge your Qi-compatible iPhone and Android phones by simply placing your phone on the base. Comes with a 4.5ft (1.5m) USB Type-C cable. Works through most rubber, plastic or TPU cases up to 5 mm thick (magnetic or metal attachments or cards will prevent charging). Temperature control, foreign object detection and adaptive charging help keep your phone battery safe. Charging pad features a soft-rubber ring to protect phones from slipping. Delivers up to 15W of power with fast charging when used with a 24W QC3.0 AC adaptor (AC adaptor not included and must be purchased separately).
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!