Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A Alexa Car Charger $38, more

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Aivo Boost Dual-port 48W USB-C/A Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $38.22 shipped. Normally $50 to $55 at Amazon over the past month or two, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. This charger is perfect for powering your devices on road trips thanks to having both a 30W USB-C PD output as well as an 18W USB-A port. On top of that, there are dual microphones as well as Alexa built-in so you can use it to take calls, get directions, check the weather, and more with simple voice commands. This makes the iOttie Aivo Boost the ideal road trip companion for upcoming vacations this spring and summer.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack can now charge your iPhone 13 at 7.5W, sees rare discount to $90
- UGREEN 30W USB-C/18W USB-A Passthrough Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- DJI OM 4 SE smartphone gimbal returns to all-time low of $99 following second discount
- Pivet Zero+ MagSafe iPhone 13 Pro Case: $32.50 (Reg. $50) | eBay, Best Buy
- Today only
- Philips Hue Play Sync Box sees first discount in years with immersive lighting in tow at $215
- RAVPower 4-port 40W USB-A Charger: $13.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- w/ code DNL4
- Anker’s latest weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, much more from $11
- UGREEN Dual 40W USB-C Charger: $16 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Prime members only
- Limited time Amazon sale brings Satechi’s $80 4K 60Hz USB-C 60W PD hub down to $54
- Nimble 18W USB-C PD 5,000mAh Portable Battery: $35 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- SanDisk’s 1TB Ultra microSDXC Memory Card drops to Amazon 2022 low price at $125
Deals still live from yesterday:
- AirPods Pro see 1-day refurbished discount to $140 (Orig. $249), AirPods 3 hit $120
- UGREEN MagSafe Vent Phone Holder: $17.50 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 20UGREEN27
- Google’s latest Nest cameras down to 2022 lows: Video Doorbell Battery $150, more from $80
- MOMAX Collapsible Adjustable Phone Stand: $7.50 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code E2QANPZM
- Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch packs a solar-powered always-on display at $170 off
- Monoprice 4-port USB-A Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $11+) | Monoprice
- w/ code MPA10
- Samsung’s new 15W Wireless Charger Duo refuels two Galaxy devices at once for $77
- UGREEN USB-C to Right Angle Lightning Cable: $15 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- Enjoy a $30 spring discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at $100
- RapidX Boosta 7.5W MagSafe 5,000mAh Portable Charger: $37.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Spigen Mag Fit car mount iPhone 12/13 holder and USB-C charger hit Amazon low at $26
- UGREEN Vent Phone Holder: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 20UGREEN22
- Wemo’s all-new HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread sees very first discount to $23
The Aivo Boost Dual Port Car Charger with Alexa Built-in seamlessly brings your Alexa ecosystem into your vehicle for an elevated driving experience. The Aivo Boost plugs into your car’s auxiliary outlet and is powerful enough to charge two devices simultaneously through the USB-C and USB-A ports. The dual microphones allow for clear communication with Alexa while the wake/mute button allows you to control Alexa with one tap. LED indicator lights show how Alexa is interacting with your commands. Stay connected and charged up on the road with the Aivo Boost!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!