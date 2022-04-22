Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Aivo Boost 48W USB-C/A Alexa Car Charger $38, more

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Aivo Boost Dual-port 48W USB-C/A Alexa-enabled Car Charger for $38.22 shipped. Normally $50 to $55 at Amazon over the past month or two, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. This charger is perfect for powering your devices on road trips thanks to having both a 30W USB-C PD output as well as an 18W USB-A port. On top of that, there are dual microphones as well as Alexa built-in so you can use it to take calls, get directions, check the weather, and more with simple voice commands. This makes the iOttie Aivo Boost the ideal road trip companion for upcoming vacations this spring and summer.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

The Aivo Boost Dual Port Car Charger with Alexa Built-in seamlessly brings your Alexa ecosystem into your vehicle for an elevated driving experience. The Aivo Boost plugs into your car’s auxiliary outlet and is powerful enough to charge two devices simultaneously through the USB-C and USB-A ports. The dual microphones allow for clear communication with Alexa while the wake/mute button allows you to control Alexa with one tap. LED indicator lights show how Alexa is interacting with your commands. Stay connected and charged up on the road with the Aivo Boost!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!