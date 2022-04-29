Score a rare deal on 8Bitdo’s Nintendo Switch and Windows Arcade Stick today at $75.50

As part of its Lightning deal offerings, Amazon has a rare deal on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $75.59 shipped. This deal will be available for nearly 8 hours (at the time of writing) or until stock sells out. Regularly $90 and rarely ever seeing any notable price drops, this 16% discount is about as good as it gets on this one and is the best price we can find. Compatible with Switch and Windows machines, this arcade-style controller features that classic Nintendo vibes with 8Bitdo’s customizable button mapping, a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional), and more. As you might know from our launch coverage and hands-on review, it can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth and with the 2.4G receiver or in wired mode with the included USB-C cable. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details.

When it comes Nintendo Switch-ready arcade controllers from a notable brand, today’s deal is about as affordable as it gets at the moment. The PowerA Fusion Wireless Arcade Stick comes in at $105 while HORI’s Switch Real Arcade Pro V fetches $150. The HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini is sometimes available for less in the $50 range, but it is currently out of stock at Amazon.

Yesterday, Nintendo kicked off its Star Wars May the 4th sale about a week ahead of the big day. The deals start from $5 and you’ll find all of the details in our coverage right here. Just be sure to check out this ongoing all-time low on HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro Switch controller while you’re at it.

Then go hit up our coverage of the new Disney and Pixar Animal Crossing-like life-sim game.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

Compatible with Switch, Windows.

Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping and create macros

Dynamic button layout – button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually

Ultra-moddable arcade stick – Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks

Wireless bluetooth, 2.4G/ included wireless 2.4G receiver & wired support with included usb-c cable

