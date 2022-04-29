Score a rare deal on 8Bitdo’s Nintendo Switch and Windows Arcade Stick today at $75.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games8Bitdo
Reg. $90 $75.50

As part of its Lightning deal offerings, Amazon has a rare deal on the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch and Windows at $75.59 shipped. This deal will be available for nearly 8 hours (at the time of writing) or until stock sells out. Regularly $90 and rarely ever seeing any notable price drops, this 16% discount is about as good as it gets on this one and is the best price we can find. Compatible with Switch and Windows machines, this arcade-style controller features that classic Nintendo vibes with 8Bitdo’s customizable button mapping, a universal mounting plate for swapping in Sanwa arcade sticks (optional), and more. As you might know from our launch coverage and hands-on review, it can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth and with the 2.4G receiver or in wired mode with the included USB-C cable. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details. 

When it comes Nintendo Switch-ready arcade controllers from a notable brand, today’s deal is about as affordable as it gets at the moment. The PowerA Fusion Wireless Arcade Stick comes in at $105 while HORI’s Switch Real Arcade Pro V fetches $150. The HORI Switch Fighting Stick Mini is sometimes available for less in the $50 range, but it is currently out of stock at Amazon. 

Yesterday, Nintendo kicked off its Star Wars May the 4th sale about a week ahead of the big day. The deals start from $5 and you’ll find all of the details in our coverage right here. Just be sure to check out this ongoing all-time low on HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro Switch controller while you’re at it.

Then go hit up our coverage of the new Disney and Pixar Animal Crossing-like life-sim game.

8Bitdo Arcade Stick features:

  • Compatible with Switch, Windows.
  • Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping and create macros
  • Dynamic button layout – button mapping changes with mode functionally and visually
  • Ultra-moddable arcade stick – Universal mounting plate supports Sanwa arcade sticks
  • Wireless bluetooth, 2.4G/ included wireless 2.4G receiver & wired support with included usb-c cable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Split Pad Pro Swi...
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside...
Nintendo just added these three new SEGA Genesis games ...
PDP Animal Crossing Switch Travel Case with kickstand h...
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NE...
Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 returns to all-time l...
Beats Fit Pro on sale for one of the very first times a...
Motorola's new Moto G Power smartphone reaches new low
Load more...
Show More Comments