LG’s 120Hz OLED evo Gallery Smart TV with $250 Visa gift card now $1,997 ($530 in savings)

BuyDig is now offering the 65-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Smart TV with a bonus $250 gift card for $1,996.99 shipped. Originally over $3,330 when it launched last year, it goes for closer to $2,300 these days and is now available at $1,997 on Amazon without the bonus gift card. Today’s deal is up to $553 in savings and the lowest we can find. Delivering a thin bezel in a gallery-style design that can sit nearly flush against the wall, this model features a 4K LG OLED evo G1 panel, NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, and Motion Pro for fast-action content. It features a 120Hz refresh rate with four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Wi-Fi, as well as support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Head below for more details.

We also still have the best prices ever on TCL’s all-new 5-Series 4K QLED Google TVs with deals starting from $400. If you don’t mind forgoing the OLED panel, they make for great lower-cost alternatives with three HDMI 2.0 port, Alexa voice control, and more. Get a closer look in our deal coverage right here.

Stepping up to another 2022 model, we are also now tracking the very first price drops on Samsung’s latest Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs at $239 off. You can get a full breakdown of the offer in our deal post and even more details in our launch coverage.

Just be sure to also take a look at LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs as well as the Sony 2022 Bravia Google models with built-in video calling and more.

LG OLED evo Gallery Smart TV features:

OLED EVO: The next innovation in OLED brings a brighter, punchier viewing experience with our latest, next-gen panel. TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)-56.9 x 35 x 11.2 inches

GALLERY DESIGN: Your content becomes art with a TV that mounts flush to the wall without a shadow, just like a picture frame. It’s the perfect statement piece with an unbelievably thin bezel and no gap from screen to wall. Plus, turn your home into an art gallery with Gallery Mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!