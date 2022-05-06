Intel’s latest 12th Generation 6-core i5 CPU falls to new Amazon low at $160 (Reg. $210)

Amazon is offering the Intel i5-12400 Desktop Processor for $159.99 shipped. Normally $210, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $10 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. As one of Intel’s latest processors, the i5-12400 packs an all-new architecture which was just introduced in the 12th Generation Core lineup. Part of the new architecture is new performance core setup with the 12400 featuring six performance cores and 12 total threads. It also has Intel’s UHD Graphics 730 which can support up to four displays at the same time. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

Today’s lead deal saves you $50 in all, so why not reinvest that into a part of your build that will help in more ways than one? Well, right now you can grab WD’s SN570 NVMe SSD with 500GB of storage for just $50. That’s right, just $50 scores 500GB of 3.5GB/s storage that installs with no wires or cables required, as it’ll mount to the M.2 slots on your motherboard.

Also, you won’t want to miss out on our PC gaming guide for other great ways to give your setup a boost. For starters, the MSI 28-inch 4K 144Hz monitor is on sale at a new all-time low of $112 off. Plus, we’re seeing the SteelSeries Premiere Gaming Bundle is on sale for $90 from its normal $121 going rate.

Intel i5-12400 CPU features:

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400 desktop processor. Featuring PCIe 5.0 & 4.0 support, DDR5 and DDR4 support, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 desktop processors are optimized for gamers and productivity and help deliver high performance. Intel Laminar RM1 included in the box. Compatible with Intel 600 Series Chipset based motherboards. 65W Processor Base Power.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!