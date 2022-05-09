Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Bloons TD 6, Door Kickers, Continual for Instagram, more

Monday morning has rolled around and with it a series of fresh new price drops on the App Store. That’s on top of this sale that’s delivering official Apple iPhone 13 series cases, MagSafe wallets, and more at up to 50% off as well as all-time lows on iPhone 12/mini and everything else in our Apple deal hub. As for the apps, we have notable price drops on titles like Bloons TD 6, Door Kickers, Severed, Candleman, Continual for Instagram, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Continual for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Monster Zombie Hunter 3D Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iWatermark+ Logo Photo & Video: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Frequency – Music Studio: FREE (Reg. $5)

Pokémon games from $30: Brilliant Diamond, Sword and Shield, Snap, more up to 50% off

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: True Skate: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7 Stories: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monsterz Minigames Deluxe: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Barbearian: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Messenger Oracle: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ToonCamera: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Dandara: $3 (Reg. $15)

More on Bloons TD 6:

Craft your perfect defense from a combination of awesome Monkey Towers, upgrades, Heroes, and activated abilities, then pop every last invading Bloon! 4-Player co-op! Play every map and mode with up to 3 other players in public or private games. Boss Events! Fearsome Boss Bloons will challenge even the strongest defenses. Odysseys! Battle through a series of 3 to 5 maps connected by their theme, rules, and rewards!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!