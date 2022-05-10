Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Action Squad, GeoShred Play, Money Pro, more

All of Tuesday’s best iOS app deals and Mac software discounts are now up for the taking courtesy of Apple’s App Stores. The new 24-inch M1 iMac hit an all-time low today from $1,150 alongside ongoing deals on the Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote and everything in our Apple deal hub, but for now we are on to the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles such as Door Kickers: Action Squad, GeoShred Play, Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, and Pre K Preschool Learning Games, among others. Head below for a closer look at today’s best iOS and Mac app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Voice To-Do: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dino Park – AR Dinosaurs World: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Invoice Maker App – On The Go: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Continual for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Monster Zombie Hunter 3D Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iWatermark+ Logo Photo & Video: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Frequency – Music Studio: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Door Kickers Action Squad:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

