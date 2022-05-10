Today’s best game deals: Ghostwire Tokyo $40, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $45, RE 2 $9.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ghostwire: Tokyo for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on on the new Shinji Mikami Tango Gameworks title. The people of Tokyo have vanished as a menacing supernatural power takes hold of the city. Players dawn a series of elemental abilities to battle back against the ghouls, ghosts, and monsters to uncover the mystery in the action-packed experience spinning the open world take on the streets of Tokyo. “From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai – vengeful spirits that prowl the streets.” Head below for deals on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Resident Evil 2, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, BioShock: The Collection, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

