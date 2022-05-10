Today’s best game deals: Ghostwire Tokyo $40, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $45, RE 2 $9.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Ghostwire: Tokyo for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on on the new Shinji Mikami Tango Gameworks title. The people of Tokyo have vanished as a menacing supernatural power takes hold of the city. Players dawn a series of elemental abilities to battle back against the ghouls, ghosts, and monsters to uncover the mystery in the action-packed experience spinning the open world take on the streets of Tokyo. “From its ultra-modern cityscape to its traditional temples and narrow alleyways, discover a hauntingly beautiful city teeming with Yokai – vengeful spirits that prowl the streets.” Head below for deals on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Resident Evil 2, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, BioShock: The Collection, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shield $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Xbox digital Mega Man sale from $6
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $45 (Reg. $60)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Psychonauts 2 Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Warner Bros. eShop sale from $3
- Bandai Namco eShop sale from $1
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring on PS4 and PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PSN $10 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII (Original) eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- Spelunker Party! eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer
Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins
Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!