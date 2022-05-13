Android app deals of the day: Swapperoo, Access Code Zero, Green Project, more

It’s time for our end-of-the-work week Friday edition of the best Android app deals. Our software lineup is now sitting alongside rare discounts on unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones as well as Wear OS 3 TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch and much more right here. Headliner offers on Google Play today include Swapperoo, Speed View GPS Pro, Access Code Zero, Green Project, Bloons TD 6, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by rare discounts on unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones at a new Amazon all-time low alongside ongoing offers on Google’s official cases. Joining offers on Sony’s new Xperia PRO-I 4K OLED smartphone, we are also tracking a notable promotion on the OnePlus 10 Pro with a FREE OnePlus Watch or $100 Amazon gift card. The Wear OS 3 TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch down at $225 is now live along with add-on deals including SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSD card and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Swapperoo:

The rules are simple: tap an arrow to move it in the direction it faces. Make a row of 3 tiles of the same color and the tiles disappear. If that sounds too easy, don’t worry – you’ll find yourself in situations that require clever manipulation of the game board. There’s an assortment of objectives to keep you on your toes: tiles that chase you, tiles that must be matched within a few moves (skulls!), tiles that must be protected, and lots more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!