Jordan’s Favorite Friday deals: Razer Kishi, MSI laptops, Razer Viper Ultimate

Welcome back to another installment of Jordan’s Favorite Friday deals. This week we’re seeing some notable discounts on mobile gaming controllers, powerful laptops, and feature-packed mice that are still extremely viable. So grab a coffee, check out the deals, and pick up anything that stands out to you.

Razer Kishi mobile game controller

First up, both Android and iOS versions of the Razer Kishi are on sale. The Android, which usually runs $90, is 50% off at just $45. The iOS version, typically $100, is down to $73. I was a big fan of this mobile gaming controller in my hands-on review. If you do a lot of mobile gaming, a controller like this makes a huge difference.

Featuring a direct connection to a mobile device, the Razer Kishi features lag-free gameplay, unlike many Bluetooth controllers. The clickable sticks and buttons give an Xbox-like feel and have been great for playing racing and FPS games, but it does well beyond those genres. It also enhances gameplay with titles like Oceanhorn 2 and Sasquatch.

For another take on the mobile gaming controller, check out our review of the Backbone One. While it’s not currently on sale, it’s another fun mobile controller with a different ergonomic shape.

MSI Creator Z16 with RTX 3060

Next up, MSI is giving some deep discounts on the Creator Z16. Normally $3,000, it’s now down to $2,200. With an RTX 3060 and an Intel i9-11900H, this powerful laptop is ready for both work and play. In addition to powerful hardware, the Z16 also features 32GB RAM, a 2TB NVME SSD, and Thunderbolt 4. These are all desirable features for both creators and gamers and this laptop can Bridget the gab with its QHD 16:10 120Hz touch display.

If that doesn’t strike your fancy, we’re also seeing some discounts on other laptops like Razer’s Blade 17 at $200 off as well as the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 at $900, down from the usual $1,300.

Razer Viper Ultimate with dock

Lastly, Razer’s Viper Ultimate is down to $80 from the $150 list price thanks to the new Viper V2 Pro release. This popular ambidextrous design mouse is wireless, has a handy charging dock, and has been a favorite of hardcore gamers since its release.

Razer’s Viper line is fairly extensive with the light and affordable Viper Mini, and the super-fast Viper 8K. For more information on the Viper Mini, check out our hands-on review.

The V2 Pro takes things even further by cutting the weight as well as removing some features from the design of the Viper Ultimate. We’ll have a review of Razer’s new esports mouse coming up shortly, so stay locked to 9to5Toys.com.

That does it for some of my favorite deals from the week. If you haven’t yet, be sure to check out my review of the Audio-Technica M20xBT headphones. With legendary sound and priced at just $80, these Bluetooth headphones really surprised me with how fun and detailed the audio was for many different genres of music.

